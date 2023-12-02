Foreign investments registered with BSP, through authorized agent banks yield net outflows in October
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, through authorized agent banks, in October recorded net outflows of $328 million resulting from the $1.3 billion gross outflows and the gross inflows of $954 million for the month.
The recorded net outflows are smaller than the net outflows posted in September ($698 million).
The $954 million registered investments for the month are higher by $67 million (or by 7.5 percent) compared to the $888 million recorded in September.
During the month, 60.5 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($577 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) property; (c) holding firms; (d) casinos and gaming; and (e) food, beverage and tobacco], while about 39.5 percent were in peso government securities ($377 million) and the remaining investments [less than one (1) percent] were in other instruments.
Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, United States, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Hongkong with combined share to total at 88.0 percent.
The $1.3 billion gross outflows for the month were lower by $303 million (or by 19.1 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for September ($1.6 billion). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $794 million (or 61.9 percent) of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in Octoberare higher than the $645 million recorded in October 2022 (by US$310 million or 48.1 percent), while gross outflows also increased by $721 million (or by 128.6 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows posted in October 2022 (US$561 million).
The $328 million net outflows in October are a reversal of the $83 million net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to October 31 2023) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net outflows of $715 million, a turnaround from the $305 million net inflows noted for the same period last year ( January 1 to October 31). BSP