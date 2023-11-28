National Amnesty Commission needs Congress concurrence on Marcos proclamation before it accepts applications

The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) will start accepting applications for amnesty of former communist rebels and Muslim separatists when Congress concurs President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s proclamations.

Armamento said they will submit a list of rebels to recommend to Marcos for amnesty.

Marcos previously issued 403, 404, 405, and 406 granting amnesty to former members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/ Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

In a “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing, NAC Chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento said: “We will start accepting applications as soon as the Congress, which are House of Representatives and the Senate concurs on the proclamations of President Marcos.”

“So we need that for the proclamations to take effect. After that, then we will have to receive them,” she added.

Armamento said only crimes “in pursuit of their political belief” are covered by the amnesty.

Crimes that are not included in the amnesty are ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes against chastity, crimes committed for personal ends, violations of the Dangerous Drugs Act genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances and other gross violations of human rights.

Armamento said Marcos strengthened the commission by separating its budget from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPPARU), which allows them to “process amnesty without going through the processes of another government agency”.

Under the proclamations, the NAC is given two years of accepting applications from rebels from the start of the concurrence of the Congress, compared to the time during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term which only gave them one year.

It also gives them the authority to establish new Local Amnesty Boards for the CPP, which they have tasked with vetting the identity, affiliation, or membership of the person of the rebel group and identifying if the individual is facing charges.

She said the NAC has earmarked P88 million in the proposed 2024 budget but they need more funds for the new Local Amnesty Boards. Jaspearl Tan/DMS