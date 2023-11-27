AFP says up to gov't to declare ceasefire vs CPP-NPA

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is up to the government to declare a Christmas ceasefire ahead of the 55th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army on December 26, its spokesperson said Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said ''it is up to the government to suspend military operations.''

''If this will be implemented, there will be a chance for soldiers to return home during the Christmas season and at the same time this is an opportunity for them to go their families and leave the armed struggle,'' he said.

There is a crisis in the leadership of the CPP, NPA and the National Democratic Front (NDF) and it is likely they will not declare a ceasefire, said Aguilar.

The CPP’s founder, Jose Maria Sison, died last year in Utrecht, Netherlands.

“In my opinion, just like what happened last year, we didn’t have a ceasefire because first of all, there was no leadership (in the CPP-NPA-NDF). There is a crisis in the leadership of the CPP-NPA-NDF on the national level. No one will order them to have a ceasefire,” Aguilar said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS