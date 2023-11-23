「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P3,710
$100=P5,540

11月23日のまにら新聞から

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Balut Island in Davao Occidental

［ 150 words｜2023.11.23｜英字 (English) ］

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, state seismologists said.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor occurred at 10:48 am and its epicenter was located 79 kilometers southeast of Balut island.

No damage and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

The offshore quake which was tectonic in origin had a depth of 137 kilometers.

Intensity Two was felt in General Santos City; Glan, Alabel, Malapatan, Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani; and Tupi, Tampakan, Koronadal City and Tboli in South Cotabato while Intenstiy One in Polomolok, Surallah and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; and Maasim and Maitum in Sarangani.

Intensity Two was recorded in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malungon, Glan, Alabel, Kiamba in Sarangani; and Tupi and T'Boli, South Cotabo while Intensity One was recorded in Maitum, Sarangani; General Santos City, and Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年11月23日 次の記事2023年11月23日