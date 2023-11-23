Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Balut Island in Davao Occidental

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, state seismologists said.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor occurred at 10:48 am and its epicenter was located 79 kilometers southeast of Balut island.

No damage and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

The offshore quake which was tectonic in origin had a depth of 137 kilometers.

Intensity Two was felt in General Santos City; Glan, Alabel, Malapatan, Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani; and Tupi, Tampakan, Koronadal City and Tboli in South Cotabato while Intenstiy One in Polomolok, Surallah and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; and Maasim and Maitum in Sarangani.

Intensity Two was recorded in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malungon, Glan, Alabel, Kiamba in Sarangani; and Tupi and T'Boli, South Cotabo while Intensity One was recorded in Maitum, Sarangani; General Santos City, and Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. Jaspearl Tan/DMS