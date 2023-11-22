Manibela to hold three-day transport strike starting Wednesday

Transport group Manibela is planning to hold a separate three-day transport strike starting Wednesday.

Just like Piston, which began its rally on Monday, the group is protesting against the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program which requires jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate their franchises before December 31.

Piston held the second day of its transport strike Tuesday.

“Starting tomorrow Manibela and other groups will be joining in the transport strike nationwide,” Manibela Chairperson Mar Valbuena said at a press conference.

“We are announcing that this will not just happen here (in Metro Manila) but in the Philippines nationwide. Manibela is going on a strike as a response to our concerns being ignored by the (Department of Transportation) and the (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board),” he added.

In a separate press briefing, LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago said chairman Teofilo Guadiz III will focus on the concerns of Piston first.

“The concerns of Piston are also the concern of the other transport groups (which have not consolidated). The government has made several adjustments to implement the PUV modernization,” Pialago told reporters.

Pialago explained that as long as the jeepney units consolidate, file a petition to consolidate, and pass the roadworthiness, they will still be allowed to operate after the deadline.

Jeepney operators and drivers who fail to consolidate will have to wait for new guidelines that will temporarily allow them to operate or choose to avail of the government’s social support program.

She said that the requests of Piston to waive penalties for those who failed to comply with the deadline was “doable”, the extension of the validity of the franchise was also “doable”, and the removal of certain onerous provisions of the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) could also be done.

However, she maintained that the scrapping of the consolidation process was “non-negotiable” but “can be simplified”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS