Nine reported dead from Sarangani earthquake

Nine persons were reported to have died from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Sarangani, Davao Oriental last Friday, while the number of injured rose to 15, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

NDRRMC said one of the deaths was in the Davao Region while the other eight were in Soccsksargen.

A total of 2,489 families or 12,885 individuals were affected by the quake.

In a televised briefing, NDRRMC Deputy Spokesperson Mark Timbal said the nine deaths ''are still subject to valiation.''

“One died in Jose Abad Santos and three in General Santos City, which means five died in Sarangani. We are still trying to identify the details of their deaths. We are waiting for this information from the local government units and disaster managers,” Timbal told “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon”.

“We do not have any missing... We also received a report that 15 were injured. On Friday, we recorded 450 individuals requiring medical attention because they were hyperventilating and having panic attacks. But as of now, they have already gone home,” he added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have given P11,612,558.07 worth of aid in family food packs, food items, cash aid, and family kits.

Three roads in Soccsksargen remain unpassable.

There are 726 homes that are partially damaged while 97 are totally damaged.

According to the NDRRMC, 118 structures were damaged. Jaspearl Tan/DMS