Vice President Sara Duterte does not deserve to be impeached: Marcos

Vice President Sara Duterte continues to enjoy the full support of President Ferdinand Marcos amid impeachment calls against her as the latter emphasized that she does not deserve to be ousted from office.

“Binabantayan namin nang mabuti because we don’t want her to be impeached. We don’t want her to—she does not deserve to be impeached. So, we will make sure that this is something that we will pay very close attention to,” Marcos said.

Marcos made the remarks during the Kapihan with the Media on Sunday afternoon (Hawaii time) when asked for his reaction about the reported plans to impeach Duterte.

Marcos added that impeachment calls against high-ranking officials is not something new as he emphasized that there will always be “an element” that wants “to change the results of an election.”

“So, I guess, a continuing evolution of that thinking na basta ayaw namin diyan, tanggalin natin, i-impeach natin. Well, meron naman sigurong dahilan kung hindi lang ayaw sa amin. That’s not a reason to be impeached,” he added.

Asked if there is already a “crack” in the Uniteam, Marcos said he does not see it coming as he emphasized that they are even getting stronger and bigger with the addition of more members.

Marcos also noted a political development in the Uniteam over the past few months.

“These are the same people that talk about impeachment. They are the same people that talk ‘wala na, nagbabaklas-baklas na ‘yung Uniteam.’ Hindi totoo ‘yun. Tingnan na lang niyo mga political developments in the past few months,” Marcos said.

Marcos also stressed, on a personal level, that they have an excellent relationship with Duterte as he emphasized that he sees nothing but good things about her work in the Department of Education (DepEd).

Duterte is the concurrent DepEd secretary. Presidential News Desk