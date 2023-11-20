DOLE to finish reviewing the issuing of alien employment permits to POGO workers this year

Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Sunday they will finish reviewing alien employment permits (AEP) issued to 42,000 foreigners within the year.

“We will finish the review within this year. We will just check which industry was given an AEP. Does it have legitimate operations because we know that this is a hot and controversial issue that is linked to POGO (Philippine offshore gaming operator) operations,” Laguesma said over dzBB.

“If there is a need to issue an AO or a department order to strengthen our implementation of the grant of the AEP, we will do that within the year,” he added.

Laguesma said an AEP that was obtained legally could not be used for illegal activities and would be revoked if reported to DOLE. Jaspearl Tan/DMS