NDRRMC validating eight deaths from Sarangani quake

Eight fatalities from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Sarangani, Davao Occidental are being validated, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

One fatality is in Davao Occidental, three are in South Cotabato and four in Sarangani while there are 13 injured, NDRRMC said.

According to the NDRRMC, 34 families or 167 individuals were affected by the tremor.

A total of 54 houses in Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato, and Sarangani were reported damaged, NDRRMC said.

There was damage to 71 infrastructure in Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, South Cotabato, and Sarangani, it added.

Of the 12 roads affected in Soccsksargen, three are still unpassable.

All powerlines have been restored and all bridges are passable, the NDRRMC said.

One earthquake-induced landslide was recorded in Davao Region. Jaspearl Tan/DMS