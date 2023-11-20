Marcos orders continued relief efforts, monitoring in earthquake-stricken areas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is monitoring the situation in earthquake-stricken areas, particularly Sarangani Province, as he virtually met with government officials on Saturday evening in Hawaii and ordered them to continue the relief operations to affected families.

“You seem to have – be well in hand. Let’s just be vigilant. Let’s keep watching. We must pay attention to aftershocks because sometimes maraming nagiging casualty sa aftershock,” President Marcos said in a meeting with government officials.

Present during the meeting were Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro; Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa; Social Welfare Undersecretary Edu Punay; Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno and other government officials.

The President also ordered the officials to ensure the safety of the residents in earthquake-stricken areas, noting the spread of “fake news” regarding tsunami hitting the region but emphasized that they should be more vigilant.

“Actually, that’s a valid concern pagka lindol … if there is going to be any movement from the sea, it would have happened already kasi hindi naman malayo. Napakalapit ng epicenter,” President Marcos said, referring to fake news circulating online.

“But anyway, about aftershocks, let’s just keep watching. Let’s keep waiting. Let’s not pull our people just yet until mag-subside ‘yan para makasiguro tayo na walang ma-injure o mamatay,” the chief executive added.

Marcos said he will regularly meet the government officials to get updates on the situation in earthquake-stricken areas amid his official trip to Honolulu, Hawaii. Presidential News Desk