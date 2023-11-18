Japanese allegedly wanted for telecom fraud arrested at NAIA

Philippine authorities arrested on Thursday a Japanese fugitive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, the Bureau of Immigration reported on Friday.

Based on the initial report, the Japanese national identified Saito Shimoeda, 25, was attempting to flee the country on a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Nagoya, Japan when he was intercepted by the BI agents at NAIA Terminal 3.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco upon detection of Shimoeda’s alert list order during departure formalities, the suspect "resorted to alarming tactics, intentionally bumping his head on the immigration counter and feigning distress."

The on-duty BI supervisor said Shimoeda is a subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Tokyo Summary Court for being part of a large-scale telecom fraud group.

Tansingco noted that the suspect was said to be working as a fraudulent caller for a criminal group victimizing his compatriots while he was overseas.

He also noted that based on government records, Shimoeda entered the Philippines in 2019.

Tansinco stressed that "the incident serves as a stern warning to foreign fugitives that the Philippines is not a safe haven for those attempting to escape legal repercussions in their home countries."

“We urge foreign nationals to respect Philippine laws and warn that the government is committed to cooperating with international authorities to ensure the swift and just resolution of such cases,” he added.

The BI said Shimoeda was placed in the blacklist and is now classified as an undesirable alien by Philippine immigration. He will be in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending implementation of his deportation. Robina Asido/DMS