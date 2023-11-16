MMDA operations chief put on preventive suspension

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Operations Chief Bong Nebrija was put on preventive suspension Wednesday pending a probe that will look into a report where he claimed that Senator Ramon Revilla, Jr.’s car drove through the EDSA busway.

“The decision of the management, which we discussed earlier, is that we will suspend (former) Colonel Nebrija pending the investigation so we can find out what really happened,” MMDA chairman Romando Artes said.

“First of all, it appears that there were violations, because why have the names of those who were apprehended leaked? That shouldn’t happen,” he added.

“I asked Nebrija a while ago why he revealed the name of the person apprehended, especially since it was wrong. The person who was mistakenly named will suffer,” Artes said.

In a radio interview, Revilla denied that the apprehended car belonged to him and said he would ask the Senate to recall the MMDA’s 2024 budget.

Nebrija then apologized to Revilla first in a forum and then at a press conference in the Senate, when the lawmaker finally accepted. Jaspearl Tan/DMS