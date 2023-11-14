41 Filipinos, seven Palestinians arrive in Philippines: DFA

Forty-one Filipinos and seven Palestinians who crossed from Gaza through the Rafah border to Egypt arrived in the Philippines late Sunday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW said out of the 41 Filipinos who arrived, only one was an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

“Noralyn Pagagao, the only OFW in the second batch of 41 overseas Filipinos and seven Palestinians from Gaza who arrived last night, was welcomed by DFA Undersecretary Antonio Morales and DMW Assistant Secretaries Felicitas Bay and Francis Ron de Guzman,” the DMW said.

In a separate statement, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said their repatriation team welcomed the Filipinos who arrived home through Qatar Air Flight QR928 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal.

The OWWA’s repatriation team is composed of representatives from the DMW, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

OWWA said they provided those who were repatriated with airport assistance including food, transportation assistance so they could return to their provinces, hotel accommodation, and financial assistance.

According to a TV report, around 13 Filipinos were able to pass through the border from Gaza to Egypt on Monday (Cairo time).

Once they arrive in Cairo, about 20 Filipinos will be left who either do not want to leave or are being told by their Palestinian relatives not to leave.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega arrived in Cairo to oversee the smooth passage of Filipinos through the Rafah border crossing.

He once again urged the remaining Filipinos in Gaza to leave while the border is open.

“The condition in Gaza is terrible. That’s why it’s better for you to heed our call for mandatory repatriation and to take advantage of the opportunity to cross while the border crossing is open because we cannot be sure if it will always be open. We hope that in the next few days, you will already cross the border,” De Vega said.

“Now, if you don’t want to leave yet, we respect your decision. We will see what we can do to help you,” he added. From Egypt, De Vega will also fly to Israel. Jaspearl Tan/DMS