Dela Rosa respects court decision granting de Lima bail

Senator Ronald dela Rosa said Monday that he respects the decision of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court’s decision to grant former Senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail in her remaining drug case.

“I am happy for her because she is one soul that is freed from detention,” Dela Rosa, the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief who led the implementation of the war on drugs under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, said at a press briefing.

De Lima previously initiated a probe into the controversial war on drugs which she opposed.

She was later imprisoned for alleged drug-related charges.

“As I have said, I respect the court decisions as I always also observe separation of powers. I will respect whatever the court’s decision is,” he added.

For her part, Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed hope that De Lima would soon be acquitted from her last drug case.

“Alongside countless other Filipinos, I am immensely happy for my friend and former colleague in the Senate. I know that after years of isolation, she is coming back to the loving company of her family, friends, and supporters. Sen. Leila, we are all longing for your return. We all knew this day would come,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“I am very hopeful that the remaining trumped-up criminal charge against former Senator de Lima will soon be dismissed and that she will be acquitted - especially since the court now confirms that the prosecution has not established that the evidence of her guilt is strong. In the end, no one can prevent justice and truth from prevailing,” she added.

In a separate briefing, Senator Grace Poe said that almost seven years of incarceration was “long and arduous.”

“Whether you are rich or poor, it is unfair for you to stay in prison because of the slow justice process (in the country),” Poe said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS