Marcos reaffirms 'South-South Cooperation' with Timor-Leste

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday welcomed Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in Malacañang, where he reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to support Timor-Leste in development through the “South-South Cooperation.”

In his toast remark during the state banquet, Marcos said the two nations share similar struggles in pursuit of freedom and self-determination, which allowed them to work together.

“The values and principles that we continue to espouse, anchored by our strong historical and cultural affinities, have allowed us to work together toward mutual progress for our nations and our peoples,” Marcos said.

“Allow me, therefore, to reaffirm the Philippines’ unwavering commitment to supporting Timor-Leste’s nation-building and development, including through capacity-building activities within the context of South-South cooperation,” he added.

The President also mentioned the Buenos Aires Plan of Action for promoting and Implementing Technical cooperation among developing countries by 138 member states of the United Nations.

What is known as the South – South Cooperation, it established a scheme of collaboration among least developed countries, mostly located in the southern hemisphere.

Marcos also expressed support on Timor-Leste’s bid for full membership in the ASEAN.

Ramos-Horta is in the country to tackle various areas of cooperation, such as technical, political, educational, and economic partnerships.

“Moving forward, our bilateral relations have plenty of room to grow and expand in the years and decades to come,” Marcos said.

“I look forward to our continued cooperation, both bilaterally and regionally, in realizing our mutual desire to achieve peace and prosperity,” he added.

For his part, Ramos-Horta reaffirmed their commitment of to support and continue to expand the diplomatic relations between Timor-Leste and the Philippines as he expressed his admiration for the country’s significant progress in various areas.

“We reaffirm our commitment to strengthen the ties between our countries. I would like to take this opportunity to express my admiration for Philippines’ remarkable progress in various fields,”Ramos-Horta said.

“The Philippines, considered to be among the fastest growing economies in the world with 7.6 economic growth rate in 2022, which was the country’s highest in 46 years. The truth is that this nation has become an inspiration to many,” he added.

Ramos-Horta also thanked the Philippine government’s valuable assistance in terms of defense, education, trade and fisheries that left a very positive impact to the lives of the Timorese and fostered “a spirit of solidarity and friendship” between the two countries.

Before concluding his speech, Ramos-Horta urged their government, business communities and civil societies to consider exploring ways for greater trade and investments in the Philippines.

The Philippines and Timor-Leste formally established their diplomatic relations on May 20, 2002. Presidential News Desk