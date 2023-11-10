Kamandag military exercise starts

The seventh annual exercise dubbed as Kamandag 7- 23 between the Philippine and United States Marines joined by Japan and South Korean servicemen kicks off in an opening ceremony in Taguig City on Thursday.

The event, led by Philippine Navy Flag Officer In Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., was also attended by Maj. Gen Shingo Nashinoki, the Commander of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade of Japan Ground Self Defense Force, Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida, Kamandag exercise director; Col Thomas Siverts of US Marine Corps., Major Kwon Juil of Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps and Col. Gregorio Hernandez, the assistant exercise director.

In an interview with reporters, Larida assures that the exercise is not directed or designed against any country or issue "particularly in the West Philippine Sea."

"The particular exercise will not be directed against the, towards, against a particular issue, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. The exercise is not designed to prepare for a very particular country but the exercise is designed to prepare our marine soldiers...to prepare for operational readiness and any kind of challenges from any aggressors," he said.

"I would like to point out that Kamandag 7-23 is not an exercise that is prepared specifically for a particular country," he added.

Hernandez also assures that the exercises under Kamandag "has no relationship with what's happening in the West Philippine Sea."

"This particular exercise is planned to enhance the interoperability among the participating forces and it is in its seventh iteration so we have been doing this since 2016," he said.

Hernandez said training objectives are enhancing '' special operations capabilities, enhance our capacity on humanitarian assistance and disaster risk operations and also in our chemical biological radiological and nuclear capability to counteract on any attack.''

The exercise will be conducted at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan until November 20.

It will be participated by 1,732 Philippine marine troops will participate in the exercises while the US will deploy 902 soldiers, 57 from Korea, 50 from Japan and eight observers from the UK. Robina Asido/DMS