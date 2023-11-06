Radio broadcaster gunned down while airing program

A radio broadcaster was shot while he was airing his program in his studio at his home in Misamis Occidental Sunday morning, earning the condemnation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Juan Jumalon, also known as “Johnny Walker” of Gold FM Calamba was gunned down twice by a man at 535 am. His family rushed him to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon. I have instructed the PNP (Philippine National Police) to conduct a thorough investigation to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice," Marcos said in his X account (formerly Twitter).

''Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,'' added Marcos.

A special investigation task force group will be formed to facilitate the speedy investigation of the case, said regional police director Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr. Jaspearl Tan/DMS