Timor-Leste President Ramos-Horta set to visit PH on Friday

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta is set to visit the Philippines on November 10, Friday, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

Ramos-Horta’s state visit to the Philippines will tackle the various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste in terms of technical, political, educational and economic partnerships.

Philippine agencies that will be present during the visit include the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

During a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia last May, President Marcos assured Timor-Leste of the Philippines’ continued support for its move towards becoming a full-pledged member of the regional bloc.

“In the Philippines, you have a partner. We have always been supportive,” Marcos told Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak in the said bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

Timor-Leste joined the 42nd ASEAN Summit as an observer where President Marcos expressed elation over its journey towards becoming a democratic state and eventually becoming an ASEAN member state. Presidential News Desk