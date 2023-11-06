Japan to fund five more ships for PCG use

The Philippines' maritime security capability is getting an additional boost as five more ships will be financed by the Japan government for use of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

During his address at the joint special session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said 12 ships were already provided to the Philippines.

"The last pillar of the New (free and open Indo-Pacific) FOIP Plan is extending efforts for security and safe use of the sea to the air. Japan has hitherto provided 12 ships to the Coast Guard to play a part in improving the Philippines’ maritime security capability," he said.

As part of the efforts to improve the country's Coast Guard, the PCG maritime assets under Japan's financing include 10 units of 44-meter Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRV) and two units of 97-meter MRRVs.

On top of the 12 ships delivered, five additional units of 97-meter MRRVs are intended to be financed by Japan, bringing the total to 17 ships.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista welcomed the statement of Kishida, saying the Department of Transportation (DOTr) continues its initiatives to modernize the PCG.

Bautista recently ordered new PCG Commandant Ronnie Gil Gavan to expedite the agency's modernization to strengthen Cost Guard personnel amidst challenges in protecting the Philippine waters.

On the last day of his two-day visit, Kishida visited the PCG headquarters in Manila.

With Bautista, Kishida boarded BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the two 97-meter MRRVs that conducts maritime security and maritime safety operations in the country's a exclusive economic zones (EEZ), as well as search and rescue missions, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response efforts. DOTr