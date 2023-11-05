Ano denies destabilization plot against government

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano assures the loyalty of the entire security sector to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as he denies an alleged destabilization plot against the government.

Ano said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. "was misquoted or misinterpreted by the media while he was talking to the troops" in Camp Navarro, Zamboanga City on Friday.

Ano said "there were healthy and passionate exchanges/debates among some retired or former military officers and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration but" he noted that "they are within the bounds of our democratic space."

"Although oftenly abused, they are part of the freedom of expression where most are academic discussions or politically motivated. But there is no destabilization plot/movement against the government," he said.

"The AFP and the entire security sector are loyal to the commander in chief and will not be influenced to join any destabilization plot against the government. The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine our national security," he added.

In a statement, Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman said Brawner "was simply misquoted. In his message to the troops during the Change of Command Ceremony of the Western Mindanao Command."

"He merely mentioned the reported efforts by certain individuals to upset the peace and stability that the country is enjoying right now under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Therefore, General Brawner again reminded all AFP personnel to remain professional and loyal to their oath to protect the people and the State," he said. Robina Asido/DMS