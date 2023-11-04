Japan, Philippines conduct exchange of notes on grant to provide radar for DND

Japan and the Philippines conducted an exchange of notes on a P235 million (600 million yen) grant under the Official Security Assistance (OSA) agreement to provide a coastal radar system for the Department of National Defense (DND).

The agreement was signed between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko during bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

''This (agreement) will further enhance the military capacities of our countries, including the Philippines, which shares common security interests with Japan,'' said Marcos in his statement during the press conference after the meeting with Kishida.

''The OSA grant worth 600 million yen or around P235 million will help boost the efforts of our Department of National Defense (DND) (by) securing coastal radars for our armed forces to enhance (their) maritime domain awareness capability and maritime security,'' added Marcos.

Kishida arrived in the Philippines early Friday afternoon from Tokyo. He laid a wreath at the Rizal Monument in Manila before heading to the Malacanang Palace to meet Marcos.

Kishida said that talks for a reciprocal access agreement between Japan and the Philippines, will start.

“And as the international community faces complex crises, we would like to strengthen our cooperation with the Philippines to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law to ensure a world where human dignity is protected. I very much look forward to discussing issues with you in depth today,” said Kishida in his opening statement before the bilateral talks.

On Saturday, Kishida will deliver a policy speech during a joint session of Congress at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City. He is slated to visit the Philippine Coast Guard followed by the Metro Manila Subway Project depot and train simulator in Valenzuela City.

Manalo and Kazuhiko also signed a non-project grant aid for the acquisition of construction equipment for road network improvement and quick disaster response operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The grant is worth 957 million yen or around $6.8 million, will provide assistance in relief operations during calamities and disasters, the DFA said. DMS