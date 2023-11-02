「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

11月2日のまにら新聞から

BSP forecasts inflation for October lower than previous month

［ 100 words｜2023.11.2｜英字 (English) ］

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecasts October inflation to be in the range of 5.1 percent to 5.9 percent.

This is lower than September's 6.1 percent.

In a statement, the BSP said: ''Higher prices of electricity, LPG, fruits, and fish, as well as the recent adjustment in jeepney fares are the primary sources of upward price pressures in October.''

''Lower prices of rice, meat, and vegetables along with the reduction in the prices of petroleum products could contribute to downward price pressures,'' it added.

October inflation data will be announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on November 7. DMS

