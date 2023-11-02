All Saints Day ''very peaceful'', says NCR police

The observance of All Saints Day was “ very peaceful”, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Wednesday.

“As of now, the conduct of Undas was very peaceful”, NCRPO Chief Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez told reporters at the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani.

“We are almost 23,000. Almost all police officers were used to secure this major event for the year?particularly, All Saints Day and All Souls Day,” he said.

“Please take note that prior to this, there is a one-day gap from the BSKE (barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections). So when we utilized these personnel in the BSKE, it was easy enough to shift the security operations for Undas,” he added.

Nartatez said they are securing 74 cemeteries and 53 columbariums in Metro Manila.

Police are monitoring highways, terminal hubs, and houses all over the country.

“We are on full alert. Our security operations are on the go,” Nartatez said.

He also said that police officers had confiscated items that were banned from cemeteries such as firearms, deadly weapons, and flammable materials.

“We were able to confiscate cigarettes. We were able to seize flammable items before the visitors entered the premises. This includes animals that were brought to the Manila North Cemetery,” he said.

Police said there were 222,070 visitors in Metro Manila cemeteries out of 828,387 as of 10 am. Jaspearl Tan/DMS