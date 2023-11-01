Comelec conducts coin tosses to declare winners in some BSKE races

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) conducted a coin toss to settle ties between some Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election candidates which caused a delay in the proclamation of winners in some parts of the country, the poll body said on Tuesday.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said 2.3 percent of 41, 529 barangays nationwide were not able to declare winners.

''Why are there still barangays that are unproclaimed? Because there are many areas where candidates who had a tie on the number of votes,” Garcia told reporters.

Garcia said these included candidates whose precincts were in Robinsons Manila and those in Region 10, but he did not give details.

“When the (Comelec) en banc met with the regional directors, we instructed all of them to conduct a toss coin or to draw lots for candidates whose votes are tied until now. Today, everything should happen,” Garcia said.

The barangay and SK polls finished at 3 pm on Monday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS