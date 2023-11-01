Prime Minister Kishida will have bilateral meeting with Marcos Friday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday when he arrives for a two-day visit.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will officially welcome Kishida during the ceremonies at the Malacanang Palace on November 3.

“The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual concern such as political, security, economic and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties,” the DFA added.

The DFA noted that during their meeting the two leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, and reaffirm the excellent relations between the Philippines and Japan, which was elevated into a Strategic Partnership in 2011.

Earlier this year, Marcos went on an official visit to Japan in Februar, where $13 billion worth of agreements were sealed.

In Tokyo, Kishida said Monday he plans to deliver a speech at the Congress of the Philippines.

Kishida will be the first Japanese prime minister to address the Philippine Congress.

"I will deliver a policy speech at the Philippine Congress and convey the basic policy of our country's next-generation diplomacy toward Southeast Asia," Kishida said at an executive meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The prime minister said that he will also visit Malaysia.

The move comes ahead of a special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Tokyo in December and amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Aside from his bilateral meeting with Kishida, Marcos also had an Imperial Audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and also met with various business leaders and investors during his visit in Japan.

As part of his official visit in the country, Kishida will also attend a special session of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Saturday. Robina Asido/DMS-Jiji