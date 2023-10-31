Marcos: Gov't to do its part in addressing vote buying during barangay, SK polls

The government will do all it can to address vote buying as Filipinos choose their leaders in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in advising the public to safeguard their right to choose deserving candidates.

Responding to reports of rampant vote buying, the President said he received some reports last (Sunday) night about such illegal activities as part of the campaign by local candidates even in Ilocos Norte.

“Unfortunately, mayroon pa rin talagang sumusubok at umiikot lalo na ‘pag gabi. Last night there were some reports, even here in Ilocos Norte may mga umiikot na namimili ng boto para dito sa barangay election,” Marcos said in an interview after casting his vote in the City of Batac, Ilocos Norte.

“Well, syempre lahat na ‘yung mga kapulisan natin, mga Comelec natin, ginagawa na ang lahat para itigil na ganun pagka makatanggap kami ng report, pinapupuntahan ko kaagad ng police saka ng Comelec," he said.

“Ako specially in the hot spot areas. One of the - so, we will do our part, as a government, we will do our part to continue to enforce all of the laws that do not allow the use of vote buying as a part of the campaign.”

Marcos advised the public not to sell their votes and safeguard their right to vote for the right candidates since choosing the right set of barangay officials is crucial for the delivery of the government services at the local level.

Barangay officials, he said, are the frontliners in government response to people’s needs and concerns.

“Ang aking payo lang sa aking mga kababayan, ‘wag n’yo naman itatapon ang inyong karapatan na makapili ng inyong mga barangay official dahil alam n’yo naman po ang mga barangay official, ang mga kaharap ninyo araw-araw, ito ang mga tinatakbuhan n’yo para makatulong sa inyong mga problema,” Marcos said.

“Kaya’t kung inyong idadaan lang sa bayaran, ay hindi kayo ? mawawala ang boses ninyo at hindi n’yo mapipili kung sino pa ang dapat talaga na mamuno sa inyong barangay at sino ba ang talagang makakatulong sa inyo na haharapin ang mga iba’t ibang problema na pang araw-araw na hinaharap ninyo. Huwag n’yong itatapon ang karapatan ninyo na mamili kung sino ang mamumuno doon sa inyong mga lugar, sa inyong mga barangay.”

Asked about the importance of this year’s local polls to those aspiring for national office, the President said it is significant because it will have an effect on the results of the mid-term elections and subsequently in the national elections.

“Kaya’t napakahalaga ng resulta nito para sa aming mga pulitiko, napakahalaga ang resulta ng barangay elections and that’s why ang sa aming assessment, kung minsan nagiging napakainit ang barangay election dahil talagang crucial ‘yan at it is held at the very intimate, personal level and that’s why sometimes nagkakainitan nang husto kaya’t ‘yun ang ating gustong iwasan,” said Marcos. Presidential News Desk