Foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) yield net outflows in September

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, in September recorded net outflows of $698 million resulting from the $1.6 billion gross outflows and the gross inflows of $888 million for the month.

The recorded net outflows were a reversal of the net inflows posted in August amounting to $153 million.

The $888 million registered investments for the month are lower by $553 million (or by 38.4 percent) compared to the $1.4 billion recorded in

August.

During the month, 52.1 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($462 million) [most of which were investments made in:

(a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) food, beverage and tobacco; and (e) utilities companies], while the remaining were in Peso government securities ($425 million or 47.9 percent). Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, Singapore, United States (US), Luxembourg and Switzerland with combined share to total at 88.5 percent.

The $1.6 billion gross outflows for the month were higher by $298 million (or by 23.2 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for August ($1.3 billion). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $1 billion (or 63.6 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in September are lower than the $892 million recorded in September 2022 (by $4 million or 0.5 percent), while gross outflows increased by $326 million (or by 25.9 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows posted in September 2022 ($1.3 billion). The $698 million net outflows in September were also larger than the $367 million net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to September 30) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, yielded net outflows of $387 million which were a reversal compared to the $222 million net inflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to September 30 2022). BSP