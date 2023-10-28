PNP deploys 187,600 personnel for Monday's elections

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ''strategically deployed'' hundreds of thousands of its personnel as it declared full alert status starting Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan elections.

"PNP has strategically deployed personnel nationwide to ensure the preparedness and security of our localities for the forthcoming electoral process. This is especially crucial in remote areas and those with a history of election related incidents," PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said in a press conference in Camp Crame on Friday.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP public information office chief, said at least eight people were killed and seven others were wounded in poll-related violence nationwide. On Thursday evening, a candidate for barangay captain in Quezon Province was shot four times by two men and was rushed to a hospital.

This poll is the first since 2018.

The Commission on Elections has placed Negros Oriental and Libon, Albay under its control.

"Our objective is to provide a safe and secure environment, environment, voters, candidates and members of the electoral board the full deployment of 187,600 PNP personnel for election duties will commence tomorrow, Saturday, October 28 2023 with the alert status elevated to full alert," he added.

Acorda noted that the "regional commanders possess the discretion to deploy personnel under their operational control and supervision earlier than Saturday, depending on the prevailing peace and order security situation in their respective areas".

"In areas of concern, particularly those under Comelec control. We have allocated additional human and logistical resources to ensure a seamless election process," he said.

To further bolster the security of the electoral process, Acorda said the PNP "have intensified checkpoints operations and strengthened border controls nationwide to minimize and intercept any instrument of violence."

"Security measures have been beefed up, including daily risk and threat assessments to preserve peace and order. One of our top priorities in the early warning alert and response system is to enable us to respond swiftly to any election related incidents. We are working in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated response and swift resolution of any issues," he said.

"Our message to the public is clear, election day will remain under our control and we will not tolerate any disruptions or threats to the peaceful exercise of your right to vote. We urge the public to cooperate and report any irregularities or security concerns," Acorda added.

Acorda called on all the PNP members to remain vigilant and impartial in conducting their poll duties. Robina Asido/DMS