MIAA expects 1.2 million passengers to arrive for All Saints, All Souls days

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is expecting 1.2 million passengers to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2.

In an interview with dzBB, MIAA spokesperson Connie Bungag said they are ready for the influx of passengers during the long weekend.

“MIAA is expecting that 1.2 million passengers will arrive at the airport,” Bungag said.

“We have coordinated with airline companies. Even weeks ago, we met with them to know their contingency plan which they will implement during the long weekend. We also met with the security unit at the airport to ensure that the patrol which will make their rounds at the public areas, will be able to protect our passengers,” she said.

Bungag said they expect more passengers on international flights than domestic flights during the election and the Undas period.

“We observed this for the last three years. Like during the Lenten season, more people are traveling on international flights. I think the passengers learned that not all people arrive at the same time in one place,” she said.

“They don’t arrive on (Oct.) 31. The others leave early so they can visit their dead relatives. Then they spend the long holiday traveling abroad. Based on our records, more people are traveling internationally,” she added.

Bungag said MIAA added personnel on foot patrol and K-9 units to ensure the safety of the passengers.

She assured passengers that NAIA had enough electricity for the long weekend and would not have a power outage that led to the cancellation of flights on Terminal 3, which happened back in May.

“ Some of the parts of the electrical system have been replaced and we will continue to replace them until we can refurbish the entire electrical system of the airport, which is one of our big projects. We will replace those not only in Terminal 3, but in all four terminals,” she said.

Bungag also advised passengers on international flights to be at the airport three hours before their departure time while those on domestic flights to be there two hours before their scheduled departure.

She gave some reminders to the public who will be flying during the long weekend.

“Number one, no matter how much we advise you to be at the airport early, you should monitor the traffic conditions of the major thoroughfares going to the airport. Number two, we always tell you to travel light so that you will not be inconvenienced by your carry-on baggage,” she said.

“Number three, if you are traveling internationally, know the restrictions of the country you are going to so you won’t have problems. They might as well check the website of the country, tourism offices of the countries they will visit,” she said.

“That also goes for those who are going to the province for local travel. Know the do’s and don’t’s of the LGUs (local government units) they will enter,” she added.

Bungag also said that passengers should visit the website of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) so they would know what items are not allowed inside the plane and they can go to Civil Aeronautics Board counters at the airport if they have any concerns. Jaspearl Tan/DMS