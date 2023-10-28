Biden reiterates ''defense commitment'' to Philippines is ''ironclad''

US President Joe Biden reiterated that its ''defense commitment'' to the Philippines is ''ironclad'' and any attack on Filipino aircraft and vessel ''will invoke'' the Mutual Defense Treaty in a press briefing at the White House Wednesday.

Biden made this remark after last Sunday's collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels, which were conducting a resupply mission to a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal.

''I want to be clear ? I want to be very clear: The United States’ defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad. The United States’ defense agreement to the Philippines is ironclad,'' said Biden.

''Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke a mu- ? our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines,'' he added.

Biden said the Chinese vessels ''acted dangerously and unlawfully as our Philippine friends conducted a routine resupply mission within their own ? their own exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.'' DMS