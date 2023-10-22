「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
27度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,760
$100=P5,650

10月22日のまにら新聞から

DMW says Filipina household worker found dead in Jordan

［ 110 words｜2023.10.22｜英字 (English) ］

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) based in Amman, Jordan was found dead last week at the building where she worked, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Saturday.

In a statement, the DMW said an autopsy showed Filipina household service worker died from strangulation. The suspect is the teenage son of the building’s caretaker.

"A suspect, who admitted to committing the crime, is already in the custody of Jordanian police," it added.

DMW said the OFW was reported missing by her family to the Migrant Workers Office in Amman, Jordan (MWO-Amman) last October 12.

After a search, he body was found at the basement of the building where she worked. DMS

前の記事2023年10月22日