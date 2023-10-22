DMW says Filipina household worker found dead in Jordan

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) based in Amman, Jordan was found dead last week at the building where she worked, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Saturday.

In a statement, the DMW said an autopsy showed Filipina household service worker died from strangulation. The suspect is the teenage son of the building’s caretaker.

"A suspect, who admitted to committing the crime, is already in the custody of Jordanian police," it added.

DMW said the OFW was reported missing by her family to the Migrant Workers Office in Amman, Jordan (MWO-Amman) last October 12.

After a search, he body was found at the basement of the building where she worked. DMS