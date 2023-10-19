PNP to go on heightened alert as campaign for BSKE starts Thursday

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be placed on heightened alert starting Thursday, the start of the campaign period of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) elections.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they will be deploying over 187,000 personnel nationwide .

The campaigning period for the barangay and SK polls is from October 19 to 28 while the election day is on the 30th.

“Tomorrow is the start of the campaign period so expect that the PNP is on heightened alert in preparation for the 10-day campaign period. This will continue until the day of the election and this will also include the All Saints Day observance. So the security coverage of the PNP is continuous,” Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said in their last command conference, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. ordered field commanders to increase their inspection of Commission on Election (Comelec) checkpoints, especially as the campaign period begins.

“If they observe any illegal campaigning on the part of the candidates, the instruction is to document and inform the Comelec. The Comelec through their local election officers have the right to send a notice to the candidates that violated the campaign guidelines. After they have sent a notice, they will issue a show cause order,” Fajardo said.

She said the PNP will work with the Comelec to enforce their guidelines on election offenses, including vote buying and vote selling ban.

The PNP will be on the lookout for people bringing P500,000 and above worth of cash at Comelec checkpoints, which is not allowed during the campaign period, Fajardo said.

Businessmen, cashiers, and disbursement officers are exempt from the rule, she added.

She said individuals must show proof from their company that they are authorized to carry that large amount of money and if they are unable to present it, they will not be allowed to pass the checkpoint.

According to Fajardo, police can escort a candidate during the campaign sorties if they have “perceived threats” but they must request security from the Comelec.

“They should have a certificate of authority from the Comelec if they wish for security escort or protective security in any law enforcement agencies for that matter,” she said.

“If we see police providing route security, venue security is only limited to the maintenance of peace and order but not to a particular candidate,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS