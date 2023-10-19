Philippines ''profoundly saddened'' over bombing of hospital in Gaza

The Philippines is ''profoundly saddened'' over the recent bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

''We grieve for the hundreds of innocent lives lost in this tragic incident, non-combatants which include medical practitioners, children, the wounded, and displaced individuals who only sought shelter at the facility,'' the DFA said.

Hundreds were reported killed in the hospital, which was the biggest incident since the Israel-Hamas conflict began nearly two weeks ago.

''All parties should do their utmost to protect civilians in times of war and armed conflict. We support efforts of the United Nations to provide humanitarian relief in the conflict areas,'' the DFA said. DMS