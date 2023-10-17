DFA hopes Rafah border crossing will reopen for returning OFWs

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expresses hope that the Rafah border crossing to Egypt will reopen soon as Israeli forces continue to attack Hamas in Gaza.

"DFA is hopeful for a solution to be reached soonest in order for the Rafah crossing to start receiving foreign nationals, so that our kababayans in Gaza will be allowed to cross into Egypt," Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement on Monday.

Daza noted once the Filipinos have crosss into Egypt, the Philippine government teams "will work on their repatriation to the Philippines."

It can be recalled that the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos were already ordered as Gaza was placed under crisis alert level 4 on Sunday.

According to the DFA there are 131 Filipinos in Gaza, and at least 78 are waiting for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing near Egypt. Robina Asido/DMS