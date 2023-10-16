Transport group cancels meeting with Marcos, strike to push through

A meeting between a transport group which is set to go on strike on Monday and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr did not push through on Sunday, but Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said there will be no transport paralysis.

In an interview with dzBB, Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela) head Mar Valbuena said they cancelled the meeting because some “corrupt” people did not want the issue with the transport groups to be resolved.

The meeting between Marcos and Manibela was supposed to be held at 2 pm.

“Some people don’t want this issue to be fixed because their bad deeds will be exposed,” Valbuena said.

“ I know who they are. They were mentioned to me. But I will not say their names yet…I was the one who requested to cancel it if that’s their issue,” he added.

Valbuena said 700 jeep routes will be affected by the transportation strike.

Marcos earlier suspended Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz for alleged corruption.

During a press conference after the meeting with transport groups dubbed as Magnificent 7 plus the UV Express Group, Abalos said that they conveyed non-participation to the strike.

The Magnificent 7 is composed of transport groups Pasang Masda, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap), Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytors Nationwide (Piston), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO), Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap), Stop and Go, and Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators ng Pilipinas (LTOP).

Abalos also said they have discussed other matters aside from the transport strike, including concerns on extortion.

"We will create a technical working group to address the issues being raised by our transport group leaders," he said. Authorities will be deploying vehicles to bring passengers stranded by the strike to work.

Despite an earlier announcement, Piston will join the transportation strike, which will start at 7 am Monday, said Valbuena.

Several cities have announced suspension of classes while some universities in the National Capital Region said online classes will be held. Jaspearl Tan/DMS