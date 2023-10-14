PNP to use its vehicles to help passengers stranded by transport strike on Monday

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to deploy its vehicles next week to help passengers that might be affected by a strike of a transport group that will start on Monday.

"As always the PNP will deploy its mobility assets to transport our citizens who might get stranded and we ask those who will participate in this kind of protest not to force other drivers to join them or stop from serving the public," PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Jean Fajardo said on Friday.

"We want to make sure the public that the PNP has sufficient numbers of personnel that we regularly deploy to conduct daily patrolling and on the expected protest action on Monday," she added.

Fajardo said there are other government agencies to deploy additional assets to reinforce vehicles that will cater passengers who might be affected by the protest action.

"The other government agencies, even the LGUs (local government units) have expressed their willingness to release their vehicles as a supplement in case there will be a problem in transportation come Monday," she said.

Fajardo also assures that the PNP will implement maximum tolerance against the protesters but warned that the police will have to enforce the law in case the transport group violated the constitution.

"We always implement maximum tolerance and we are talking with the drivers that will join the protest action that the PNP will respect their position but if you violate any law you also have to understand that the PNP will have to maintain peace and order, we have to enforce the law, the existing laws," she said. Robina Asido/DMS