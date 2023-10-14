Woman caregiver, 49, third Filipino fatality in Israel: DFA

A 49-year-old woman caregiver from Negros Occidental is the third fatality in the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

Four are missing, including one to be confirmed, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega told a Palace briefing.

''I regret to inform you that, yes, it is confirmed ? there is a third Filipino casualty. A 49-year-old woman from Negros Occidental. Her family is aware, the President is aware and the Philippine government of course is working with the family,'' said de Vega.

The embassy in Israel is in touch with the sisters who are in Kuwait actually for the repatriation of remains, added de Vega.

De Vega said the latest Filipino fatality was among those attending a music festival where Hamas allegedly launched an attack.

''There were a lot of people who were killed attending that music festival, which was usually held during the Sukkot, which is a Israeli holiday. What we understand, she is one of the attendees and a lot of people died there,'' said De Vega.

De Vega said Israel has indicated they will undertake measures to eliminate Hamas. ''So, Gaza has been placed on voluntary?I’m sorry, on voluntary repatriation or crisis at level 3,'' he said.

Israel is on Alert Level 2, which is non-deployment, he added.

De Vega said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told them '' that the immediate concern is repatriation but nobody right now can get in or out of Gaza.'' There are 131 Filipino workers in Gaza, the DFA said.

''So repatriation, of course, is not yet possible at this time. Unless the humanitarian corridors are opened. So, this is a diplomatic initiative, we’re in touch with the governments in region,'' de Vega said.

He said all eyes will be on the United Nations session of the screening counsel Friday. ''The United Nations screening counsel and we expect them to call for a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave,'' de Vega. DMS