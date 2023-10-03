Diaz finishes fourth in Asian Games women's weightlifting

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz finished fourth in the women's weightifting 59 kilo division at the Asian Games Monday in Hangzhou, China.

But Elreen Ando made up for this by sharing the bronze medal with Karina Goricheva of Kazakhstan in the women's 64 kilo weightlifting class to win the Philippines' first weightlifting medal.

Diaz had a total lift of 223 kilos from 97 kilos in the snatch and 126 kilos in the clean and jerk. She was four kilos behind bronze medallist Kuo Hsing Chun of Taipei.

Kim Il Gyong of North Korea won the gold medal with a total lift of 246 kilos with Luo Shifang of China second with a total of 240 kilos. DMS