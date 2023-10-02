Yulo falters in world gymnastics championship

Carlos Yulo sputtered in the vault, where he got a zero on his first attempt, horizontal bar, pommel horse and the rings in his bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the 2023 world gymnastics championship in Antwerp, Belgium.

Yulo is running 59th place in the vault, where he placed second in the 2022 world championship, with 67.765.

His score of 14.600 in the floor exercise , where Yulo won in 2019, makes him third for the moment.

Yulo is 18th in the horizontal bar, 41st in the pommel horse and 90th in the rings.

The 23-year-old Yulo is competing in the world championship without his Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, with whom he has parted since July.

Yulo, according to an official of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, has been training in Manila since then. DMS