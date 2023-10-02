Marcos congratulates Obiena for winning PH's first gold, other medalists in Asian Games

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to pole vaulter EJ Obiena for bagging the first gold medal of the Philippines, and to all other athletes who made remarkable performances, in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“Congratulations, EJ, on clinching our first gold medal in men’s pole vault at the 19th Asian Games!” Marcos said on his official X account, formerly Twitter, a few days after Obiena’s victory on Saturday night, September 30.

Obiena, 27, was the only athlete to clear at the 5.75-m mark on his second attempt.

With his successful finish, Obiena not only bagged the first gold medal for the Philippines but also set a new record, breaking the old mark of 5.70 m set by Japanese Yamamoto Seito in the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Marcos also congratulated taekwondo player Patrick King Perez for winning bronze and wushu artists Jones Inso, Gideon Padua, and Clemente Tabugara Jr. who also each won a bronze medal.

The chief executive also extended his congratulations to tennis player Alex Eala for winning a bronze medal in the women’s singles and to her partner, Francis Casey Alcantara, after they bagged a bronze medal in mixed doubles.

“Best of luck to all our athletes competing ahead!” Marcos said.

Wushu artist Arnel Mandal also won silver in the 19th Asian Games.

As of September 30, the Philippines has bagged eight medals: one gold, one silver, and six bronze, according to the Asian Games website. Presidential News Desk