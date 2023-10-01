Activists' filing of writ of amparo and habeas data will not stop Army from filing case vs them

Filing of a petition for a writ of amparo against military officers and other government officials by two environmental activists will not prevent the Philippine Army from filing a case against them.

This was stressed by Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army's public affairs office chief after Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano filed a petition and habeas data before the Supreme Court for a writ of amparo against Lt Col. Ronnel Dela Cruz and the members of the 70th Infantry Battalion, Police Captain Carlito Buco and the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bataan, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

"The Philippine Army respects their rights to file such actions as provided by our laws. We submit to the wisdom of the higher court if they find merit in their plea. However, this will not refrain the Army in pursuing legal remedies within the bounds of law against Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano for their actions during the press conference," he said.

On Sept, 20, Tamano and Castro claimed in an NTF-ELCAC press conference that they did not surrender to the military. They alleged they were forced to admit to being deserters of the communists in their affidavit, which Castro said was signed inside a military camp.

"The Philippine Army acted in good faith in providing necessary assistance and facilitated the surrender of Jonila and Jhed to the government. On the other hand, they revealed their true colors and intention to deceive their family, the government, and the Filipino people," he added.

Trinidad said despite the betrayal of the two activists, "the Army remains true and responsive to its mandate of serving our fellow Filipinos for a peaceful and progressive community."

He noted that "all angles of possible legal actions are being carefully reviewed" by the Philippine Army for the filing of appropriate case against the two activists. Robina Asido/DMS