NBI seizes P3.8 billion worth of shabu in Pampanga

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Bureau of Customs and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) successfully managed the controlled delivery operation of 530 kilos of shabu with an estimated value of P3.6 billion to its destination at Mexico, Pampanga last Sept. 24.

The NBI-Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (TFAID) through the use of its undercover operative, managed to penetrate the syndicate which led to the discovery of the plan to smuggle the drugs into the country and the identity of the personalities involved in the scheme.

The joint law enforcement agencies managed to seize 59 brown boxes containing 530 mixed red tea bags and golden tea bags containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

More importantly, it established the modus operandi of the drug syndicate and its members operating in the country.

Each box carries a plastic bag of chicharon or dried fish to conceal the illegal drugs along with cases of softdrinks and sacks of feeds with markings in Thai language.

The illegal drugs arrived at Subic Port on September 18 from Thailand on board vessel Sitc Shekou.

This operation started in 2020 and culminated on September 27 2023 when combined elements of NBI, PDEA and NICA seized the illegal drugs after uncovering the identities of the personalities involved in this case.

The NBI will collaborate with the National Prosecution Service to prepare the documents for the filing of a case for violation of RA 9165 against the personalities involved in this case.

The NBI will conduct a financial investigation in tandem with the Anti-Money Laundering Council against the corporations identified being used as conduit to traffick the seized illegal drugs. NBI