China says Philippine removal of floating barrier in Scarborough ''self-amusement''

China said the Philippines removal of a floating barrier in Scarborough Shoal which the former calls Huangyan Dao was "nothing more than self-amusement".

This was expressed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin in a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"I would like to reiterate that Huangyan Dao has always been China’s territory. What the Philippines did looks like nothing more than self-amusement," he said.

Wang did not say if China has any plan to reinstall their floating barriers but he noted that "China will continue to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests over Huangyan Dao."

In compliance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) removed the floating barrier installed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) in the southeast portion of the Scarborough Shoal on Monday.

Despite the warning made by Wang following the removal of the floating barrier for the Philippines to stop stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General and National Task Force - West Philippine Sea spokesman Jonathan Malaya said that the Philippines action is just well within its rights and to protect the rights of the Filipino fishermen.

"They said we are stirring up trouble, our reaction is that, we are not, we are well within our rights in what we have done in removing that barrier," he said. Robina Asido/DMS