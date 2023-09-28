Marcos signs into law 'Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Wednesday the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act,” which aims to address unemployment, underemployment, and other challenges in the labor market.

The law will focus on improving the employability and competitiveness of Filipino workers through upskilling and reskilling initiatives; and support micro, small, and medium enterprises and industry stakeholders.

Under the law, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-Agency Council (TPB-IAC), led by National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, will craft a masterplan for employment generation and recovery in the Philippines.

The TPB-IAC will be co-chaired by the secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) with representatives from other agencies and various sectors.

It will also conduct a comprehensive analysis of the employment status and labor market in the country and will ensure the effective use of resources, harmonizing and complementing all government efforts.

The council will also assist local government units in planning, devising, and implementing employment generation and recovery plans and programs within their respective localities, ensuring they are aligned with the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan.

For his part, Balisacan said the signing of the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act” is a welcome development as it will contribute to the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 of the Marcos administration.

“We support the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act as it contributes to the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, which aims to increase employability, expand access to employment opportunities, and achieve shared labor market governance,” Balisacan said.

"With the passage of the TPB, this will facilitate stronger coordination and partnership among relevant agencies and stakeholders for the efficient implementation of employment programs," he added.