House party leaders agree to reallocate confidential, intel funds to PCG, three security agencies

Heads of several political parties in the House of Representatives have agreed to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and three other agencies linked to security in the West Philippine Sea.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, House party leaders from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino?Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN), National Unity Party (NUP), Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), Nacionalista, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (LAKAS-CMD), and the Party-list Coalition Foundation, Inc. (PCFI) said they view the installation of the barrier with “serious concern”.

“This action not only impedes the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen but also the prevailing atmosphere of peace and collaboration,” the solons said.

The House lawmakers said they will reallocate the confidential and intelligence funds to agencies “chiefly responsible for intelligence and surveillance” including the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), National Security Council (NSC), PCG, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Recognizing the rising security threats in the West Philippine Sea and the need to secure the top officials, these agencies are better positioned to counteract security threats, protect our territorial waters, and secure rights and access of Filipino fishermen to traditional fishing grounds,” they said.

Various opposition lawmakers have been pushing for the redirect confidential and intelligence funds to security agencies. Jaspearl Tan/DMS