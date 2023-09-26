Interoperability exercise between PAF, Army opens

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Philippine Army (PA) formally opened its interoperability exercise in a simple ceremony at the 5th Infantry Division, Camp Melchor F Dela Cruz, Upi, Isabela on Monday.The ceremony was graced by Maj. Gen. Audrey Pasia, commander of the 5th Infantry Division, who called on the participants to give their best in the entirety of the exercise.This year's exercise, hosted by the Philippine Army, is participated in by a total of 836 participants from the PAF and PA who will train side-by-side from September 25 to 30.The exercise will cover command post exercises , subject matter expert exchanges, and field training exercises.Subject matter expert exchanges will cover a series of topics, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, air-to-ground operations, close air support, fast rope insertion extraction system , military free fall, hoist, communication and support system, and sustainment operations.

Meanwhile, the battle staff exercise will focus on problem-action scenarios, which will all be applied to the field training exercise as a culmination activity.This exercise aims to enhance the interoperability, combat readiness, and effectiveness of the two branches of service. Air Force Public Affairs Office