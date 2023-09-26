Philippines to take ''all appropriate actions to cause removal'' Chinese floating barrier at Scarborough

By Robina Asido

The Philippines will ''take all appropriate actions to cause the removal'' of a 300-meter floating barrier in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said Monday.

In a statement, Ano said this is '' to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area.''

The Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Aquatic Resources said the 300-meter floating barrier was placed along Scarborough Shoal on Friday.

But Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the removal of the barrier will not be ''a military undertaking.''

He said the removal can be done by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Ano condemned ''the installation of floating barriers by CCG (Chinese Coast Guard) in BDM (Bajo de Masinloc, the local name of Scarborough Shoal).''

''The placement by the People's Republic of China violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen whose rights have been affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral ruling, '' he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement the shoal"is an integral part of the Philippines over which we have sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction according to UNCLOS."

UNCLOS stands for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which is signed by at least 162 nations, including Philippines and China. DMS