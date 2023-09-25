English Articles

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the province of Masbate at 6:21 am Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

It added that no damage is expected but aftershocks will occur from the quake, which was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs reported Intensity Four in city of Masbate and municipality of San Fernando.

The municipalities of Milagros, Mobo, and Monreal experienced Intensity Three, Phivolcs said. Aroroy, Baleno and San Pascual reported a magnitude of Intensity Two. Palanas and Mandaon recorded Intensity One.

In the province of Samar, Phivolcs also monitored Intensity Two in Calbayog City and Allen, San Isidro, and Victoria in Northern Samar.

Instrumental Intensity Three was felt in Batuan and Milagros, said Phivolcs. Instrumental Intensity Two was recorded in Aroroy, Masbate; Rosario, Northern Samar, Bulusan in Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Albay.

Instrumental Intensity One was experienced in Kawayan, Biliran and Cataingan , Masbate. Eric Acidre/DMS