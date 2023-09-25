Chinese Coast Guard installs floating barrier in Scarborough Shoal: PCG

The China Coast Guard (CCG) installed a floating barrier in the southeast portion of Scarborough Shoal, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said in a statement issued on Sunday.

PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela said the PCG and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) strongly condemn the China Coast Guard's (CCG) installation of a floating barrier in the southeast portion of Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) Shoal.

Tarriela said "the floating barrier prevents the Filipino fishing boats from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities."

"The floating barrier, with an estimated length of 300 meters, was discovered by the PCG and BFAR personnel onboard BRP Datu Bankaw, which conducted a maritime patrol mission on 22 September 2023 at the vicinity of (Bajo de Masinloc) BDM," he said.

Tarriela said "three CCG’s Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats and Chinese Maritime Militia’s service boat installed the floating barrier upon arrival of the BFAR vessel in the vicinity of the shoal."

"It was reported by the Filipino fishermen that the CCG vessels usually install floating barriers whenever they monitor a large number of Filipino fishermen in the area," he said.

Tarriela said during a routine maritime patrol, the BFAR vessel observed more than 50 Filipino fishing boats conducting fishing activities in the area."Recognizing the importance of supporting these fishermen, the BFAR provided them with various grocery items and fuel subsidies to sustain their operations," he said.

"However, a total of four CCG vessels (CCG-3065, CCG-3066, CCG-3105, and CCG-3301) initiated a series of 15 radio challenges in an attempt to drive away the BFAR vessel and Filipino fishing boats ," he added.

Tarriela said the crew of the Chinese Coast Guard "claimed that the presence of the BFAR vessel violated international law and the domestic laws of the People's Republic of China (PRC)."

"The BFAR vessel responded to each and every radio call and emphasized that they were carrying out a routine patrol within the territorial sea of BDM (Bajo de Masinloc)," he said.

"Notably, upon realizing the presence of media personnel onboard the BFAR vessel, the CCG vessels maintained a safe distance and moved away," he added. Robina Asido/DMS