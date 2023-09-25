Defense chief says China's statement on grounded ship ''hypocritical''

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said China's recent statement that the grounded BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal is causing "irrevocable harm to the ocean" is "hypocritical".

"The statement of China that the grounded Sierra Madre is causing irrevocable harm is to put it as politely as possible--hypocritical," he said.

"Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! China continues to damage the West Philippine Sea by its illegal reclamation activities in the SCS and it was found to be a violator of international law in the 2016 Arbitral Award when such activities damaged the marine environment," he added.

Teodoro noted that such "disingenuous propaganda lines only serve to expose China’s insincerity and will only heighten the mistrust by the Filipino people and the rest of the world of the Chinese Government".

In a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the Philippines to "stop creating a political drama from fiction" as she claimed that the accusation of coral destruction against Chinese maritime militia "have no factual basis".

"The Philippines’ accusations have no factual basis. We urge relevant party of the Philippines to stop creating a political drama from fiction. If the Philippines truly cares about the ecological environment of the South China Sea, it should tow away the illegally 'grounded' warship at Ren’ai Jiao as soon as possible," Mao said.

"Stop it from discharging polluted water into the ocean and not let the rusting warship bring irrevocable harm to the ocean," she added.

In his statement issued on Sunday, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Commodore Jay Tarriela said "the destruction of corals goes far beyond drama".

"It is a violent act and a serious crime against humanity. Stop making allegations that BRP Sierra Madre is polluting the water, but blame it to your numerous Chinese Maritime Militia swarming the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ)," he added.

Recently, the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced the discovery of destructed coral in Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef where swarming of Chinese militia vessels were monitored earlier this month. Robina Asido/DMS